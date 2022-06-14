Armenpress and Qatar News Agency sign MoU on exchange of information

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's official visit to Qatar, a Memorandum of Understanding on information exchange between "Armenpress" news agency and "Qatar News Agency" was signed.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan signed the memorandum on behalf of Armenpress, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on behalf of Qatar News Agency.

Commenting on the signing of the memorandum, director of ARMENPRESS news agency Narine Nazaryan said, “ARMENPRESS is expanding the geography of cooperation. We appreciate the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar News Agency. The publications in 6 foreign languages, including Arabic, will allow our partners to get more comprehensive information about Armenia, the Armenian world, as well as international events. The Memorandum of Understanding signed with Qatar News Agency will provide an opportunity to exchange information and photos on a daily basis and more operatively. The cooperation of ARMENPRESS and Qatar News Agency will bring the two countries closer. I would like to remind you that a few days ago ARMENPRESS signed a cooperation agreement with Télam news agency of Argentina. This means that ARMENPRESS has a wide geography of partners, from Asia to Latin America, from Europe to the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf countries. We seek to make information available to our readers from around the world through this form of cooperation.”