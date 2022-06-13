The joint efforts of Armenia and Russia are aimed at revealing new promising areas of strategic cooperation – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan took part in the event organized by the Russian Embassy on the occasion of Russia Day. The Deputy Prime Minister delivered a congratulatory speech in which he noted that in the modern history of Russia this holiday is marked by fundamental changes in all spheres of life, based on the citizen, his interests and prosperity, pride in his millennial history, present and future.

"And Russia has passed this difficult path on its own, laying the foundation for a fundamentally new state-public order, clearly pointing out what Russia will be like in the 21st century. The peoples of Armenia and Russia are connected by many deep threads, which create a solid foundation on which the interstate relations of our countries are built, becoming exemplary in terms of bilateral cooperation.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia opened a new page in the modern history of the centuries-old friendship of our peoples, on which it is written in capital letters the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the 25th anniversary of which we are marking this year.

The Armenian-Russian allied relations are distinguished by military-political cooperation, effective and close cooperation within the EEU, CSTO, CIS and other international organizations, successful bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport and other important spheres.

Today our joint efforts are aimed at discovering new promising areas of strategic cooperation. I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to expand allied relations, enrich it with new initiatives for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia and Russia, for economic and social progress, as well as for security and stability in the world and in the region”, ARMENPRESS reports, Mher Grigoryans aid in his speech.