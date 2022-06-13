Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-06-22

YEREVAN, 13 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 June, USD exchange rate down by 3.31 drams to 418.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 8.70 drams to 438.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 14.50 drams to 510.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 396.21 drams to 24631.04 drams. Silver price down by 6.91 drams to 290.59 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.