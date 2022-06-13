Armenian PM meets with Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar in Doha  

DOHA, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The meeting from the Armenian side was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, and Rector of the Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

A number of documents were signed after the meetings. The two countries signed cooperation agreements also in healthcare, tourism sectors.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

This is the Armenian PM’s first official visit to Qatar.