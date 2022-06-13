COVID-19: Armenia reports 38 new cases within a week
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. 38 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,044.
10,782 tests were conducted within a week.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8625.
The number of recoveries rose by 47, bringing the total to 412,668.
The number of active cases is 67.
