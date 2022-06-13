PM sends condolence letter on death of People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of People’s Artist of Armenia, actor Rafael Kotanjyan, the PM’s Office said.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan.

Rafael Kotanjyan was enjoying a great love and popularity not only in the Armenian society, but also within quite a broad foreign audience. Kotanjyan’s contribution to the development of Armenian theater and cinema is invaluable”, the PM said, adding that with his roles played in different films Kotanjyan will remain in the Armenian history as a favorite character of an actor, intellectual and Armenian.

“I share the grief of the master’s family, colleagues, fans and everyone at this moment of great loss”, the PM said.

Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79.