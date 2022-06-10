Issue of incursion of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory remains open: FM says after CSTO meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on international security issues with the results of today’s session in Yerevan, as well as approved the consultation plan of the representatives of the CSTO states for the next three years on foreign policy, defense and security affairs, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas after the session.

“We completed the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states and the CSTO Secretary General. This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and I want to once again congratulate all of us on this occasion. During the narrow and extended-format sessions we discussed with the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states the situation development trends in the field of international and regional security and their impact on the security of our states. We also touched upon the issue of improving the crisis response mechanisms, which, as you know, is the priority of Armenia’s presidency at the CSTO. In January the Organization responded to the incidents in Kazakhstan on the right time, but the issue connected with the incursion of the Azerbaijani troops into Armenia’s sovereign territory, which started in May 2021, still remains open. We also discussed the implementation process of the agreements that were reached at the level of the leaders of the CSTO member states in September 2021 on the sidelines of the session of the Collective Security Council, as well as Armenia’s chairmanship priorities”, the FM said.

Mirzoyan said Armenia has been and remains committed to the initiating cooperation within the CSTO aimed at expanding the mutual partnership between the member states, including developing the foreign policy coordination within the CSTO and raising the role of the Organization in the international arena.

Based on the session results, that took place in the Armenian Presidential Palace, the CSTO Foreign Ministers agreed to hold the next session of the Council again in Yerevan in the fourth quarter of 2022.