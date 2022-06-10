Armenian PM meets with Foreign Ministers of CSTO states
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states in Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Yerevan is hosting today the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers led by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.
