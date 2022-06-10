Official launch of Digital Julfa Network to be announced during Orion Summit 2022

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The official launch of the Digital Julfa Network – an initiative bringing together the pan-Armenian intellectual, technological, commercial and cultural potential, will be announced during the Orion Summit 2022.

Mark Chenian, member of the Board of the Armenian Society of Fellows, leading specialist in investment banks and financial consulting, is the keynote speaker of the Summit, who will deliver speech also at the Summit’s final panel discussion titled “Standing up Digital Julfa Network of the 21st Century”.

With over 50 years of experience in the field of investment banks, Mark Chenian specializes in management of assets.

The panel discussion will be attended by Orion Worldwide Innovations founding director, BAJ Accelerator co-founding partner Emma Arakelyan, Director of Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, BAJ Accelerator co-founding partner, Dr. Armen Kherlopian, and founder of Souren A. Israelyan Law Office Souren A. Israelyan.

Orion Summit 2022 will take place on June 22 in Yerevan’s Matenadaran.