UEFA Nations League: Match officials appointed for Ukraine vs Armenia match

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Match officials have been appointed for UEFA Nations League B league Group 1 match between Ukraine and Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The referee is Daniel Stefanski (POL), assistant referees are Dawid Golis (POL) and Michal Obukowicz (POL), the 4th official is Lukasz Kuzma (POL). The Video Assistant referee will be Piotr Lasyk (POL), and the Assistant Video Assistant Referee Krzysztof Myrmus (POL).

The match between Ukraine and Armenia will take place in Poland on June 11 at 17:00 (Yerevan time).