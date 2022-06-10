Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June 2022

Narrow-format session of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) kicked off in Yerevan.

The session will be followed by an extended-format session, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

International and regional security, the strengthening of CSTO crisis response mechanisms are on agenda.








