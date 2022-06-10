Narrow-format session of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) kicked off in Yerevan.
The session will be followed by an extended-format session, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.
International and regional security, the strengthening of CSTO crisis response mechanisms are on agenda.
