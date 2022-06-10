LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 June:

The price of aluminum down by 2.06% to $2761.00, copper price down by 1.18% to $9615.00, lead price down by 1.63% to $2196.00, nickel price down by 2.88% to $28023.00, tin price down by 0.97% to $36740.00, zinc price down by 1.56% to $3762.00, molybdenum price down by 0.58% to $37963.56, cobalt price stood at $72900.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.