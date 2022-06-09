Person whose act is not considered a crime under new Criminal Code will be released from punishment. The bill is adopted
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in the second reading fully adopted the draft law on enactment of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, which, among other amendments, envisages releasing from punishment those persons whose acts are not considered a crime under the new Criminal Code, ARMENPRESS reports the draft law received 56 votes in favor at the June 9 special sitting.
- 19:55 Moscow welcomes the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations
- 19:39 The resident of Berdzor, lost on the Azerbaijani side, was returned through the mediation of peacekeepers
- 18:19 Alen Simonyan meets with Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian
- 17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-06-22
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 09-06-22
- 17:19 Main issue on our agenda is related to regional security - Pashinyan to Lavrov
- 17:18 Stabilization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh among Russian peacekeepers’ priorities – FM Lavrov
- 17:15 There is no political crisis in Armenia – FM on ongoing protests
- 17:10 Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul meets with Turkish Foreign Minister
- 16:49 FM Mirzoyan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization process
- 16:49 Attempt of solving NK conflict by force contradicts Azerbaijan’s membership commitment to CoE – Parliament Speaker
- 16:17 Armenian Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer holds thematic-discussion on 15th World Day of Judicial Officer
- 15:27 We have common perception that process moves on: Lavrov on normalization process of relations between Yerevan and Baku
- 15:09 Venice Commission President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 14:53 Armenia is CoE’s stable and reliable partner: Venice Commission chief tells President Khachaturyan
- 14:38 Lavrov invites Mirzoyan to visit Russia
- 14:19 Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Iranian President
- 14:18 Armenian Deputy PM departs for Kazakhstan
- 14:15 Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to provide its employees with best conditions of international market
- 13:26 Armenian Ombudswoman meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara C. McDonald
- 13:20 Regime to be installed will be based absolutely on sovereignty of Armenia’s territory – Lavrov on regional unblocking
- 13:09 Armenia interested in intensifying activities of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship – FM
- 13:00 Armenia continues to believe Russian peacekeepers are able to restore status quo established in NK by 2020 statement- FM
- 12:30 Nagorno Karabakh under Azeri control means ethnic cleansing of Armenians – Ambassador Mkrtchyan
