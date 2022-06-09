Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-06-22

YEREVAN, 9 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 June, USD exchange rate down by 3.94 drams to 426.85 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.17 drams to 457.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.06 drams to 534.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 188.32 drams to 25429.04 drams. Silver price down by 5.13 drams to 300.82 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.