Stabilization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh among Russian peacekeepers’ priorities – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The stabilization of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh is among the priorities of the Russian peacekeepers, and there are already some results in this respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on June 9.

Asked what the Russian peacekeepers are doing to return the Azerbaijani forces, who occupied the Parukh village of Artsakh, back to their initial positions, in case when more than 400 residents of the settlement are unable to return to their homes because of the actions of the Azerbaijani side, Lavrov said: “As for the situation, it is one of the priorities of the Russian servicemen, and our Armenian friends are very well informed about that. There are also some results in terms of easing of tension on the ground, and we have the perception that these issues will be observed and will be definitely solved within the launching substantive border delimitation activities”, the Russian FM said.