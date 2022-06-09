Armenia is CoE’s stable and reliable partner: Venice Commission chief tells President Khachaturyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today the delegation led by President of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, the Presidential Office said.

The President of the Venice Commission arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of the Constitutional Court.

During the meeting President Khachaturyan said that the Council of Europe has a special significance for Armenia as Armenia is cooperating very closely with the structure since independence, and the CoE is one of the key partners of Armenia.

The President praised the fact that the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission are constantly supporting Armenia’s agenda of reforms and strengthening of democracy aimed at the protection of human rights, the fight against corruption, the independence of judiciary and the productive work.

In her turn Claire Bazy Malaurie said Armenia is the stable and reliable partner of the Council of Europe.