Lavrov invites Mirzoyan to visit Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan held a private meeting today in Yerevan, which was followed by extended-format talks and then a joint press conference.

During the press conference the Russian FM praised the productive meeting held with Ararat Mirzoyan and expressed confidence that the upcoming session of the Council of CSTO Foreign Ministers in Yerevan will also be held successfully.

Lavrov invited Mirzoyan to visit Russia, stating that the Russian side will be glad to see the delegation led by the Armenian FM in any corner of Russia. The Armenian FM thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation.

The last visit of the Armenian FM to Russia was held on April 8, 2022, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.