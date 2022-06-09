Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Iranian President
14:19, 9 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi over the derailment of a passenger train in the South Khorasan province, the PM’s Office said.
The letter reads:
“Your Excellency,
I learnt with pain about the crash of the passenger train near the city of Tabas in the South Khorasan province of Iran.
I address my sincere words of condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured”.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version