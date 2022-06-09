Armenian Deputy PM departs for Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan departed for Kazakhstan on a working visit, the government’s press service said.
During the visit the Armenian deputy PM will participate in the sessions of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS).
