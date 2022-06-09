Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to provide its employees with best conditions of international market

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan will provide its employees with the best conditions of the international market – competitive salary, health insurance and an opportunity for constant growth.

Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan, which will open in Pushkin str. 3/1, will provide its future staffers with broad educational and training opportunities.

The Job Fair of Hard Rock Cafe was held on June 9, during which the list of jobs required for Yerevan, the job requirements and the criteria for the employees were presented.

Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan Director Bob Khalil told reporters that the preference will be given to Armenians as they better know the desires and demands of the local clients.

“Hard Rock Cafe is not just a restaurant or a café, it’s an entire experience, an environment involving the highest level of standards and service”, Bob Khalil said, adding that Hard Rock Cafe will bring also a new high quality and a perfect service culture.

Dom Arena director Arsen Hovhannisyan added that many people have applied for the job.

“It’s already over two weeks we have started collecting CVs. Interviews will soon launch in two stages, and then the participants will be selected. Next week specialists will arrive to hold training. The best 60 will be selected and will work in our field”, he said.

Hovhannisyan said that when they were discussing with ANIF (Armenian National Interests Fund) bringing the project to Armenia, it was noted that the company will not only bring a restaurant, but also knowledge, experience, corporate governance culture, which, unfortunately, is lacking in the sector.

Asked whether the state’s participation to the project is not worrying given that every business wants to be independent, Arsen Hovhannisyan said that the cooperation is built in a way that the business is quite free in making decisions. “Of course, there is accountability, well-built relations, but the relations here are within the corporate governance”, he said.

Food Republic and Hard Rock International signed a contract on opening Hard Rock Cafe in Yerevan. ANIF participates in the program within the framework of the Anti-Crisis fund programs of the ANIF subsidiary company established to mitigate the economic consequences of COVID 19. ANIF has 48% participation in the project.

The opening of Hard Rock Cafe in Yerevan is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in downtown London in 1971.

Today the brand is present in more than 68 countries.