Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.
The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.
Several items are on agenda – the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Administrative and Territorial Division of Armenia, the Law on Social Assistance, etc.
- 11:04 Russian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 11:00 Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament
- 10:16 Prime Minister Pashinyan awards group of devotees of Public Television
- 09:59 Armenian Deputy PM meets with foreign investors
- 09:57 “Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora
- 09:50 Current path in Germany-Armenia mutual relationship already a notably positive one – Bundestag MP
- 08:43 European Stocks - 08-06-22
- 08:42 US stocks down - 08-06-22
- 08:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-22
- 08:38 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 08-06-22
- 08:37 Oil Prices Up - 08-06-22
- 00:39 Armenian national football team lost to Scotland
- 06.08-19:40 United States believes Yerevan and Baku have the opportunity to move forward in the issue of normalization of relations
- 06.08-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-22
- 06.08-17:23 Asian Stocks - 08-06-22
- 06.08-17:15 Armenian PM receives President of CoE Venice Commission
- 06.08-17:08 Russian FM arrives in Yerevan
- 06.08-16:59 Secretary General of Council of Europe to visit Armenia
- 06.08-16:30 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament receives delegation led by President of Venice Commission
- 06.08-16:20 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visited Lori province
- 06.08-15:58 Second meeting of “3+3” South Caucasus platform to be held in near future – Russian FM
- 06.08-15:57 Russia donates 6 emergency-rescue vehicles to Armenia
- 06.08-15:00 Armenian PM’s advisor discusses energy cooperation-related issues in Ashgabat
- 06.08-14:16 President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation
- 06.08-14:04 Next year’s capital expenditures to register record growth – Armenian lawmaker
17:50, 06.02.2022
2285 views Greek Defense Ministry ready to assist Armenia in overcoming existing challenges. Nikolaos Chardalias visits Mother See
11:48, 06.04.2022
2179 views Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force clarifies approaches on border and other control issues
17:15, 06.03.2022
2089 views “Huawei Technologies Armenia” LLC Seeds for the Future closing ceremony
10:57, 06.03.2022
1982 views After international recognition of Artsakh it will be possible to consider issue of joining Armenia – State Minister
17:51, 06.03.2022
1867 views EU highlights deepening of relations with Armenia - PM Pashinyan receives EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar