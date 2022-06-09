Armenian Deputy PM meets with foreign investors

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan met on June 8 with heads of around two dozen companies with foreign investments in Armenia, discussing issues relating to the investment climate in the country, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Vice Governor of the Central Bank Hovhannes Khachatryan, Director of Enterprise Armenia Levon Ohannesyan, etc.

The Deputy PM listened to the issues of concern of foreign investors, the existing problems and discussed with the representatives of the public sector the opportunities of taking respective measures to solve the problems.