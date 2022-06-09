LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 June:

The price of aluminum up by 1.46% to $2819.00, copper price up by 0.32% to $9730.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2232.50, nickel price down by 2.12% to $28855.00, tin price up by 2.85% to $37100.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $3821.50, molybdenum price down by 1.03% to $38184.02, cobalt price stood at $72900.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.