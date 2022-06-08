Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-22

YEREVAN, 8 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 June, USD exchange rate down by 3.08 drams to 430.79 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 461.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.17 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.08 drams to 539.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 149.68 drams to 25617.36 drams. Silver price down by 4.49 drams to 305.95 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.