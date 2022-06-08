Russian FM arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Armenia, TASS reports from the site.

The minister has arrived in the Armenian capital from Ankara, where he held talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On June 9, the Russian FM is scheduled for talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia.

On June 10, Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers.