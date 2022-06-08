Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament receives delegation led by President of Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, who is also the head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, received today the delegation led by President of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, the Parliament’s press service said.

During the meeting Ruben Rubinyan highlighted the visit of Ms Claire Bazy Malaurie to Armenia and appreciated the productive cooperation with the Venice Commission.

Ruben Rubinyan said that the authorities of Armenia remain committed to the process of democratic reforms that launched after the Velvet Revolution. In this respect the Vice Speaker of Parliament emphasized the necessity for the support of the Commission.

The activities of the new Council on constitutional reforms were also touched upon.

The President of the Venice Commission highlighted the productive cooperation with Armenia.

The meeting was also attended by the member of the delegation of the National Assembly to the PACE Arusyak Julhakyan and the Director/Secretary of the CoE Venice Commission Simona Granata-Menghini.