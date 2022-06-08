Russia donates 6 emergency-rescue vehicles to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters donated 6 Ural-5557 emergency-rescue vehicles to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ceremony of handing over the vehicles was held in the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania.

From the Armenian side the ceremony was attended by representative of the government, deputy director of the Rescue Service Karapet Manukyan.