Armenian PM’s advisor discusses energy cooperation-related issues in Ashgabat

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan visited Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on June 7-8 to discuss regional and bilateral economic cooperation programs.

During the visit Artashes Tumanyan met with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Shahim Abdrahmanov, who is also the co-chair of the Turkmenistan-Armenia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Charimirat Purchekov.

The meetings particularly touched upon the cooperation in gas, energy sectors, as well as the preparations for the upcoming session of the Armenia-Turkmenistan inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.