World Bank forecasts 3.5% economic growth for Armenia in 2022

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank is forecasting 3.5% economic growth for Armenia in 2022, according to the World Bank Group’s report “Global Economic Prospects”.

The report forecasts that the economy in Europe and Central Asia will decline by around 3% in 2022 because of the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

The report also forecasts that the economic growth in Armenia will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024.