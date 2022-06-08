Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June 2022

Armenian PM sends condolence letter to President of Brazil over Pernambuco deadly rains

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro over the heavy rains in Pernambuco state that claimed human lives, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

With a deep sorrow I learnt about the dozens of people killed and missing in heavy rains and landslides in Brazil’s in Pernambuco state.

Sharing your grief and the good people of Brazil, I wish speedy recovery to the injured, and tenacity to the relatives of the victims and the entire people of Brazil.

Please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

 








