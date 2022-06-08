Armenian PM sends condolence letter to President of Brazil over Pernambuco deadly rains
12:51, 8 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro over the heavy rains in Pernambuco state that claimed human lives, the PM’s Office said.
The message reads:
“Your Excellency,
With a deep sorrow I learnt about the dozens of people killed and missing in heavy rains and landslides in Brazil’s in Pernambuco state.
Sharing your grief and the good people of Brazil, I wish speedy recovery to the injured, and tenacity to the relatives of the victims and the entire people of Brazil.
Please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest respect”.
