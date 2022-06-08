In new report, European Parliament calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. In a new report adopted on June 7, the European Parliament urged Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide and respect its obligations to protect Armenian and other cultural heritage.

The report, adopted by 448 votes in favour, 67 against and 107 abstentions, also touched upon the recent efforts aimed at normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey. It says that the European Parliament “commends the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Armenia with regard to the decision to start bilateral contacts, the appointment of special representatives and the resumption of flights between the two countries”. The EP “considers this attempt a highly positive development which has a positive impact on prosperity and security in the region; encourages both sides to pursue these efforts with a view to fully normalizing their relations and calls for the EU to actively support this process”.

MEPs also encouraged Turkey to pave the way for genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples, including settling the dispute of the Armenian Genocide, and to fully respect its obligations to protect Armenian and other cultural heritage. They expressed the hope that this may lead to a dynamic of normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.

The European Parliament encouraged Turkey, once again, to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In the report, MEPs warned that in spite of Turkey’s repeated statements that it aims to become an EU member, over the past two years the country has consistently gone back on its commitments in relation to the accession process.

The report pointed to the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in Turkey.

MEPs also called on the Turkish government to handle Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership applications in good faith, to engage constructively in efforts to solve possible outstanding issues and to refrain from exerting any undue pressure in this process.