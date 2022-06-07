Ambassador Mkrtchyan presents credentials to the President of Albania

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan (residence in Athens) presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta on June 7.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in Greece, during the meeting following the official ceremony the President of Albania congratulated and wished success to the Armenian Ambassador, expressing confidence that he will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan noted that the two countries have a great potential for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, expressing hope that in the near future the agenda of Armenian-Albanian cooperation will be further expanded, the foundations of a bilateral legal field will be laid. At the same time, the Ambassador noted that the focus of his activities will be not only the deepening of political and economic relations, but also the application of the existing potential in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres. In this context, the Ambassador stressed that the activities of the Tumo Tirana Creative Technology Center in the Albanian capital have a unique role in the cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology, as well as in strengthening the ties between the youth and future generations of the two countries.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the mutual support in the multilateral dimension.

President Ilir Meta wished success to Ambassador Mkrtchyan in carrying out his diplomatic mission in Albania and expressed his support for that mission. The President of Albania also emphasized the role of the Armenian community in Albania in strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries.