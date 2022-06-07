Zelensky says he is still ready for direct talks with Putin
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports TASS said, citing Zelensky's statement.
"I am determined to hold direct talks with President Putin if we are ready to seriously discuss ending this war," Zelensky told the Financial Times.
