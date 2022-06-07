Deputy PM Matevosyan chairs consultation on applications for subsidy programs

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The regular sitting of the interdepartmental commission on evaluation of subsidy applications for the development of economic and social infrastructure of the communities of Armenia, in addition to the subsidies envisaged by the annual state budgets of the Republic of Armenia took place today, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

91 applications for subsidies programs received from 37 communities of 10 Provinces of Armenia were discussed with the leadership and representatives of the concerned state bodies, which mainly referred to asphalting works, construction and renovation of kindergartens, improvement of backyards, gas supply, construction of water supply network, installation of lighting systems, etc.