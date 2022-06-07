Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran next week

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan and Head of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group Gevorg Papoyan met with the delegation led by Abbas Moqtadaye Khurasgani, First Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia, welcoming the members of the delegation, who visited Armenia within the framework of the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, Hakob Arshakyan noted that the interparliamentary format is the best platform for the discussion of issues of mutual interest.

The National Assembly Vice President informed that the official visit of the delegation led by the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan to the Islamic Republic of Iran is planned next week. “The cooperation of Armenia and Iran can serve as a good example for the two countries, which are guided by the agenda of peace, development and dialogue between civilizations,” Hakob Arshakyan said.

The year 2022 is also marked by the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The National Assembly Vice President noted that there is a high level of relationships between the two countries in almost all spheres. “Iran considers Armenia as a reliable partner and a good neighbor. The relations with Iran are of strategic importance to us,” Hakob Arshakyan underlined. He referred to the situation created after the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem against Artsakh. According to him, Azerbaijan continues its provocative actions with overt manifestation of ambition towards the sovereign territory of Armenia, which endanger the stability and peace of the whole region.

“The role and potential of Iran in reducing tensions and establishing stability in the region is obvious, and its clear manifestation is the clear statement of Iran on the territorial integrity of Armenia,” Hakob Arshakyan said. He stated that the Armenian community in Iran actively participates in the social and political life of the country.

Abbas Moqtadaye Khurasgani thanked for the warm reception. “Iran has always highlighted the territorial integrity of the countries. Iran is a large state and a neighbor of about 15 countries. Armenia is a unique and strategic neighbor for Iran,” the first Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee for National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis of the Islamic Republic of Iran noted.

The Head of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group Gevorg Papoyan attached importance to the interparliamentary cooperation in terms of strengthening the grounds for mutually beneficial cooperation, which plays a significant role in mutual understanding and mutual trust between the two countries. He informed that the trade turnover between Armenia and Iran increased by about 40% in the first five months of 2022. According to the Head of the Friendship Group, the implementation of several major projects in the near future will contribute to the increase of the indicator.

In particular, issues related to the opportunities for the development and expansion of the Armenian-Iranian trade turnover were discussed. The sides referred to the construction and operation of the North-South road corridor. Issues of mutual interest related to the possible cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, mining, energy, solar energy, nature protection, water resources were discussed.