Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Uruguayan movie director Federico Lemos’s film “We Are Our Mountains” about the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict, has been screened in the National Auditorium of Sodre Dr. Adela Reta of Uruguay, Diario Armenia reports.

Among around 2000 attendees there were also representatives of culture, art, media of Uruguay, officials and members of the Armenian community.

The movie tells the story of the Artsakh conflict from the viewpoints of four Armenians living in the region.

The Armenian Sardarapat journal of Argentina reports that Lemos said that shooting this film has been a real challenge for him. He said that after looking at the activity of the Armenian community of Uruguay, how they try to preserve their own roots and traditions, all these made him go further into the topic.

The film has already been sent to more than 60 international movie festivals.

“We Are Our Mountains” was filmed in Stepanakert, Goris, Oshakan, Sevan, Gyumri, Yerevan, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, San Paolo and Los Angeles.