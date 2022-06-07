Armenian Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss regional unblocking

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the government’s press service said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the Armenian-American bilateral cooperation.

Views were exchanged on the main directions of the Police reforms, including the activity of the patrol service and the creation of the ministry of interior.

The ongoing works on unblocking the regional transportation communications were also touched upon.