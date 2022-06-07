COAF’s smart center offering informal education expected to be built in Armenia’s Kapan town

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. It is expected to build a smart center in Armenia’s Kapan town, which will offer an informal education, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees.

Talking about the Kapan program, the deputy minister said that the government examined the number of beneficiary children in 31 rural settlements, the distance of the settlements, their location and the condition of buildings. “And as a result of these studies, it has been planned to organize education in 13 educational facilities, which will be a place for implementation of pre-school, school and additional educational programs”, she said.

Zhanna Andreasyan said there is a chance to increase the component of informal education. “Within the framework of the EU programs, the possibility of building a smart center by COAF, the Children of Armenia Fund, in Kapan enlarged community is also being discussed”, she said.

A similar center is operating in Debed community in Lori province, which the deputy minister calls a very good environment of informal education. It offers different course to around 2000 children from 27 communities. “We will have a similar center in Kapan enlarged community. And our formal education program, by joining this atmosphere of informal education, will form an entire ecosystem and will enable to have a high-quality education”, the deputy minister said, adding that this is one of the programs that is being discussed with the EU’s support.