Weather forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan in the evening of June 7 and in the night of June 8-12, the authorities said.
Air temperature will gradually decrease by 5-7 degrees on June 7-9.
Rain with thunderstorm is also expected in the provinces on June 7 after daytime, in the night of June 8 and after daytime, and on June 9-12.
