11 Armenian servicemen hospitalized after car crash in Vayots Dzor province

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. 11 Armenian servicemen (1 officer, 10 conscripts) were hospitalized after a car crash in Vayots Dzor province on June 7, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

“One of the servicemen suffered a broken rib, the others suffered minor injuries and are in satisfactory condition”, the ministry said, adding that their lives are not in danger.

Today, at around 10:40, a vehicle of the defense ministry of Armenia overturned on the Yerevan-Meghri highway. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

 








