Match officials appointed for Scotland vs Armenia match

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Match officials have been appointed for UEFA Nations League B league Group 1 match between Scotland and Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The referee is Sebastian Gishamer (AUT), assistant referees are Maximilian Weiss (AUT) and Jasmin Sabanovic (AUT), the 4th official is Christopher Jaeger (AUT). The Video Assistant referee will be Felix Zwayer (GER), and the Assistant Video Assistant Referee Stefan Lupp (GER).

Scotland-Armenia match will take place on June 8 at 22:45 (Yerevan time).