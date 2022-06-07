VK senior manager and procurement director die in Russia’s Arctic region

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. VK First Deputy CEO Vladimir Gabrielyan and the company’s procurement director Sergey Merzlyakov died in an accident in the Nenets Autonomous Region in Russia’s Arctic, the Russian social networking company told TASS.

“Very sad news emerged this morning about the tragic death of Vladimir Gabrielyan and Sergey Merzlyakov in an accident. We mourn [their deaths] with their families and friends”, the VK press service said.

Earlier, the Union of Reindeer Herders reported that Gabrielyan had gone missing near the village of Shoina. The all-terrain vehicle he was riding in overturned.