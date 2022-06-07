Minister Avanesyan attaches importance to introduction of health insurance system in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Although the budget in healthcare sector has drastically increased in recent years, but its gradual increase is not a solution, Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees.

“We see a drastic increase in healthcare budget in several years, which has been significant, and we didn’t have a decline in our services during these crisis years, the trust of our citizens to the state-funded services has further strengthened, which is also proved by the increase in their applications”, the minister said.

However, she says that the healthcare system should pass to a prepaid healthcare budget, that is the introduction of a health insurance system.

“As you know, we have included the development of insurance system concept in our program aimed at gradually introducing it in Armenia. This is very important, and we have worked on this important reform for years, but, unfortunately, it has not been introduced yet”, she said.