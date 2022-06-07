President of Venice Commission to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by President of the Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on June 8-10 at the invitation of President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan, the Constitutional Court’s press office said.

This will be not only one of the first official foreign visits of Ms Claire Bazy Malaurie, but also the first official visit of the Venice Commission President to Yerevan since 2018.

The European Commission for Democracy through Law - better known as the Venice Commission as it meets in Venice - is the Council of Europe's advisory body on constitutional matters.

The role of the Venice Commission is to provide legal advice to its member states and, in particular, to help states wishing to bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards and international experience in the fields of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. The full name of the Commission is the “European Commission for democracy through law”.

It also helps to ensure the dissemination and consolidation of a common constitutional heritage, playing a unique role in conflict management, and provides “emergency constitutional aid” to states in transition.

The Commission has 61 member states: the 46 Council of Europe member states and 15 other countries (Algeria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Israel, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia and the USA). Argentina, Japan, the Holy See and Uruguay are observers, Belarus has a status of an associate member state (suspended). South Africa and the Palestinian National Authority have a special cooperation status. The Commission also cooperates closely with the European Union, OSCE/ODIHR and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Its individual members are university professors of public and international law, supreme and constitutional court judges, members of national parliaments and a number of civil servants. They are designated for four years by the member states, but act in their individual capacity.