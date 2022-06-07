LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 June:
The price of aluminum up by 2.07% to $2782.50, copper price up by 2.58% to $9745.00, lead price up by 2.10% to $2214.50, nickel price up by 5.63% to $29701.00, tin price up by 1.94% to $35608.00, zinc price up by 0.22% to $3873.00, molybdenum price stood at $39308.37, cobalt price down by 0.14% to $73895.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
