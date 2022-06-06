NATO military drills to be held in Turkey

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. NATO military exercises will be held in Turkey on June 20-28, ARMENPRESS reports RIA Novosti informs, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The equipment was transferred to Turkey on June 5.

It is noted that the exercises will be conducted in conjunction with the "Anatolian Eagle 2022" international training course, which provides a unique training opportunity in the context of air operations.