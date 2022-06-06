Armenia has received no official response from Baku on Armenia's 6-point proposals – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. No official response has been received from Azerbaijan in response to Armenia's 6-point proposals for normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a briefing with journalists at the National Assembly.

"We have not heard any official response, there were various speculations and opinions in the press, but personally I am not aware of any official position," said the deputy minister.

Referring to the possible talks, he said that the purpose of the talks is to harmonize the approaches of the two sides. To what extent it will be successful will be seen during the course of the negotiations. No date of possible negotiations is known to the Deputy Minister.

"There is a preliminary agreement between the parties, but everything is still in the stage of negotiations, including the beginning, the day of the negotiations, and all the other elements," Hovhannisyan said.

Referring to the question if the proposal of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the simultaneous withdrawal of the troops, after which the delimitation-demarcation works will start, is still being discussed, the Deputy FM said. "The issue is also under discussion, you know that the discussions have started, that proposal is on the table. A number of our international partners have expressed their positive position on this proposal. We will see how things will be during the talks."

In March, Azerbaijan submitted its 5-point proposals, in response Armenia submitted its proposals a few days later.