First Armenian satellite made its first communication with Earth, has shown nominal status of its subsystems

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Spanish company SATLANTIS issued a statement over the recent launch of the first ever Armenian satellite into the Earth’s orbit.

“SATLANTIS is proud to announce its agreement with Armenia for Urdaneta. After the successful launch of Urdaneta from Cape Canaveral, the company announces an agreement to provide a full Earth Observation system to Geocosmos, the Armenian company subsidiary of the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry. Urdaneta, now renamed to the working title ARMSAT_1, will be the first satellite in space for the country, and Armenia is de facto a member of the selected club of Space countries, according to the prime minister declaration”, the company said.

“We are proud to transfer our satellite Urdaneta as Armsat_1 the first satellite of the Armenian strategy. We will accompany the government decisions creating jobs, talent and products”, states Jean-Jacques Dordain, president of the Spanish company.

“Furthermore, there are a number of larger countries that still do not have a 2m resolution satellite like ARMSAT_1. This is only the beginning of a long-term perspective, called the Armenian New Space Strategy, that will develop the industry national capacities and the young engineers’ talent, replicating the model proposed by SATLANTIS. In an incredibly fast process of 8 months, Armenia is flying a satellite thanks to this agreement.

After the successful launch, the first Armenian Satellite, ARMSAT_1 is in good health and ready to accomplish the public service by delivering actionable data for at least the next 4 years. At 12.31 CEST time on Thursday May, 26th ARMSAT_1 has made its first communication with Earth and it has shown the nominal status of its subsystems, according to a report submitted by SATLANTIS, the Spanish partner of this mission”, the company said, adding that the details and first results of this space project will be presented to the public in the Starmus Festival in Yerevan.