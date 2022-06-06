Around 4 billion 875 million AMD grants provided by EU last year – Armenian Finance Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Union provided grants worth 4 billion 875.4 million drams last year, Armenian Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2021 state budget performance report.

“The grants received from the European Union in 2021 comprised 4 billion 875.4 million drams, which comprised 39.4% in the total official grants received during the year. The total sum of official grants comprised 12 billion 380 billion drams”, the minister said.

The state budget deficit of 2021 amounted to 320 billion drams, of which 88 billion 227 million drams were the loans and borrowings, which were attached to the expenditure directions defined by the state budget, in other words, the targeted loans. “19 billion 403 million drams or 22% among these targeted loans were received from the EU”, the minister said.

A total of 17 billion 684.8 million drams were spent at the expense of loans and grants provided by the EU.