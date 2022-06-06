Session of Council of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) launched in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on June 6, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The session is attended by 128 delegates from the CSTO member states.

During the session Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who is also the chair of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, will present Armenia’s activity in resisting the challenges and security threats in the context of the fulfillment of its presidency priorities. In his turn Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan will touch upon the implementation process of the decisions approved at the September 2021 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the activity of the organization in the reporting period.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will talk about the measures to improve the legal insurance of the peacekeeping activity of the CSTO member states.

The 2021-2025 strategy, the funding of the CSTO PA activity and a number of other issues will be discussed during the session.